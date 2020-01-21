Jake King's 'City Of Ink' Tattoo Parlour Raided By Police

Former Richmond forward Jake King's tattoo parlour 'City Of Ink' has been raided by police earlier this morning.

The Hot Breakfast sent Seb Costello live to the scene to investigate what was happening.

DEVELOPMENT: It is understood that the raid was part of a larger operation in relation to the murder of Paul Virgona who was slain on Eastlink in November.

There was a strong police presence inside the shop front searching the premises.

King was calmly interviewed by officers and co-operated with authorities.

More to come.

