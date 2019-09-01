James Brayshaw Says Fremantle Shouldn't Give Up Two First Round Picks For Tim Kelly

Speaking on the Saturday Rub, James Brayshaw said that he believes Fremantle should hold firm when it comes to trading for Tim Kelly.

The 25 year-old Cat is out of contract this season and his potential return home to Western Australia has been a major talking point for over 12 months.

Geelong are said to be seeking two first-round picks for Kelly and with Fremantle finishing in 13th place, they are set to have pick 6 in this year’s draft, barring compensation picks.

Brayshaw though believes that Fremantle shouldn’t be too quick in handing over two picks for the silky midfielder.

“If I’m Peter Bell, I’m saying you get pick 6 and that’s it, otherwise keep him.”

