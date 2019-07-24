James Brayshaw: Tippa Should Repay The Bombers By Re-signing With Them

James Brayshaw thinks Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti should repay the faith which Essendon showed in him by re-signing with the club.

This comes after the 'Tippa' has reportedly put off contract talks with the Dons until the end of the season.

LISTEN:

"There are examples in footy where a player owes a club," JB said.

"This is one of those examples."

"He wouldn't be in the comp if Essendon didn't put the time into him that they did."

"So c'mon Tippa!"

"Sign on and keep playing for the Bombers!"

North Melbourne, Carlton and St Kilda are reported to be potential suitors for the in-form, pressure forward.

Damian Barrett also ruled two big names out of the Carlton job during the mid-week rub.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: