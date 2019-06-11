"James Corden Is A Knobhead" Liam Gallagher Explains Why He Will Never Do 'Carpool Karoake'

"No thank you very much," barked Liam Gallagher when a reporter asked him if he would ever do 'Carpool Karoake', the famous segment of The Late, Late Show where musicians sing along to their hits with host James Corden while driving.

"No f***ing chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin & Perry..?" the former Oasis frontman went on to say, confusing a 1990s UK comedy tv sketch and film about teenagers with the 2000s comedy Corden co-wrote with Ruth Jones.

When his partner Debbie Gwyther pointed out his mistake, adding that Liam has never actually seen 'Gavin & Stacey' he said "I don't need to watch it to know I won't like it. James Corden is a knobhead."

Very hard to argue with that, even if it does come with a hint of Pot calling the Kettle Black.

Gallagher and Gwyther were speaking to GQ magazine for an interview where he also spoke about why Oasis worked and his complicated relationship with his brother.

"My thing was the whole cliché: the sex, the drugs, the rock’n’roll. I lived it, mate. I was it. And that’s why Oasis worked. We couldn’t have both been boring f***s and neither could we have both been headcases like me.

"And I know how much it annoyed him. He did the graft while I went out and undid the graft. But Oasis wouldn’t have worked with two Liams or two Noels.”

Liam also made waves over in Canada this weekend when he crashed a band performance in a pub in Montreal, during his world tour.