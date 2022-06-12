James Graham Blasts Keary Retirement Call

Triple M's James Graham has called on certain sections of the NRL media to stop jumping the gun on player injuries in the wake of Luke Keary's latest head knock.

Keary left the field early in the Roosters' loss to the Storm on Saturday night and didn't return.

In the aftermath of that incident, ​the 30-year-old Keary, who has a long history of head knocks, found his future in the game questioned by several pundits.​

"It's really important how media organisations handle it and how they headline it. This is one of those that I almost feel bad for talking about," Graham said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

