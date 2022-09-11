James Graham: Eels Under Serious Finals Pressure

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham says "all the pressure" is on the Eels in next week's do-or-die final against the Raiders.

The Eels will face a Raiders outfit full of confidence after Canberra stunned the Storm in Melbourne on Saturday, which comes as nothing short of recipe for disaster, according to Graham.

Making matter worse for the Eels, star playmaker Mitchell Moses is in doubt after suffering a nasty head knock during the Eels' loss to Penrith.

"All the pressure is on the Eels, it could eat the Eels alive... Mitchell Moses is questionable, but all the pressure is on Parramatta and Canberra can just rock into town and say, 'alright, let's see what happens'," Graham said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!