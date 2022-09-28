James Graham Explains 2014 GF Incident With Sam Burgess

James Graham went into detail on the Grand Final Scrum about the iconic moment when he collided with England teammate Sam Burgess.

The latter ended up with a shattered cheekbone from the first tackle of the 2014 NRL Grand Final, creating an image that will last forever in the rugby league world.



Graham's Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs inevitably lost to South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Burgess, who continued to play, heroically collected the Clive Churchill medal for his brave efforts.

Graham explained that off the Canterbury kick-off, Burgess was in a position he usually wasn't supposed to be in, and took that as a challenge.



"He's not supposed to be there.

"But he is. So, ok well, he wants some action?



"So do I. So let's go."



Though the moment will be forever remembered in rugby league folklore, Graham further explained how it was a freak accident, though he still tried hard to get his compatriot off the field.



"In fact my exact words to him were,



"Mate you got a face like a dropped pie."

LISTEN HERE:



LISTEN TO FULL MG'S RUGBY LEAGUE RUNDOWN: