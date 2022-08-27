James Graham Loved The Frenemies In Storm & Roosters

Speaking to Dead Set Legends, James Graham went into detail how he loved the passion on display in last night's top-eight clash between rivals Melbourne Storm & Sydney Roosters.

'Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and big Nelson [Asofa-Solomona]. Get in between them at your own peril.

'Sometimes it's better to let these two go at it.

'Hard to believe they're Kiwi teammates and friends. That's how you treat your friends?'

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!