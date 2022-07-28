James Graham | The Awkward Question In Jersey Revolt

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham admits he would be torn on whether to stand down with teammates or continue playing if he was stuck in Manly's jersey revolt.

The NRL world was sent into meltdown on Monday when it was revealed that a handful of Manly's top 17 would miss the club's clash against the Roosters over their inability to wear a pride jersey due to religious beliefs.

Graham, who once captained the Canterbury Bulldogs, explained on Triple M why as a leader it would be difficult to choose between sticking by your teammates or leaving them behind to continue playing.

"I would be trying my utmost to get those players to turn... If there's no turning them around, do we all stand down together?" Graham said on Triple M's NRL coverage.

