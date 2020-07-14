James Hetfield Says New Metallica Music Is Coming Later Today

James Hetfield has posted an audio announcement saying that new Metallica music is coming later today.

The announcement came from an Instagram, which Loudwire has reposted here:

“Hey, this is James from Metallica. Tune in on Wednesday to hear new Metallica music from S&M2," the message says.

Metallica’s YouTube page also has a premiere set up for a live version of All Within My Hands from S&M2 at 11:15pm tonight AEST.

S&M2 was recorded over two nights in San Francisco in September last year, and marked the last time the band played together before Hetfield went back to rehab forcing some tour dates to be postpoened.

S&M2 is set to be released as a box set later this year.

