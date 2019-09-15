James Hooper Calls Bullshit “Ludicrous” Interchange Rule Following Joey Leilua Incident

Triple M’s James Hooper has called bullshit on a ludicrous interchange rule from the NRL following the Joey Leilua incident.

The opening of the Raiders’ Qualifying Final against the Storm started in bizarre circumstances.

Leilua copped a spark to the eye from the pre-game fireworks display forcing him from the field before a ball was kicked being replaced by Bailey Simonsson.

While the late change was originally not counted as an interchange, Hoops called Bullshit on the NRL’s decision to change their decision.

