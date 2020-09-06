James Hooper Calls Bullshit On The Wests Tigers Management Over Their Handling Of Benji Marshall

Triple M's James Hooper has called bullshit on the Wests Tigers management.

Hoops took aim at the Tigers over their handling of Benji Marshall's club future this past week.

Marshall was told he was unwanted by the club beyond this year, however, Marshall originally found out through the media.

Hoops call B.S. on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Meanwhile, Paul Kent decided to call bullshit on the AFL moving their showpiece event to Brisbane; hear the full chat below.