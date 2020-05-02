Triple M & Fox League's James Hooper has dropped some huge player movement news regarding the Wests Tigers & Canterbury Bulldogs.

"At the Bulldogs, I think they are having a look at Josh Reynolds, who has been at the Wests Tigers for the last couple of years, had some injury issues and hasn't been able to get on the field that much," Hooper said on Triple M's Saturday Sin-Bin.,

"If that was to happen, the Tigers could possibly have a look at somebody like a Jordan Rapana."

