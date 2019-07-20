James Maloney Addresses His Future Amid Talks Of Penrith Exit

Panthers' playmaker James Maloney has addressed his NRL future on Triple M Saturday NRL.

"They reckon the lifestyle is outstanding over there (South France)," Maloney told Triple M.

If reports are true, Maloney is set to jet off to the English Super League at season's end to link up with the Catalans Dragons.

It would bring to end a glittering NRL career, with Maloney winning two-premierships with two different clubs, two Origin series wins plus a World Cup medal.

