James Tedesco's Contract Negotiations At The Sydney Roosters Come To A Screeching Halt

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for James Tedesco's Contract Negotiations At The Sydney Roosters Come To A Screeching Halt

Getty Images

Just four weeks ago James Tedesco has all but signed a monster 5-year $6-Million dollar lifetime deal with the Sydney Roosters. 

Tedesco was set to join Daly Cherry-Evans & David Fifita as the game's highest-paid players but it seems as though negotiations have come to a halt. 

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour on Thursday night with all the details.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided the latest update on Cameron Smith's plans beyond this season, which the Storm are 99% sure is not with them; hear the full chat below.

9 October 2020

Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Readys Mail
James Tedesco
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Readys Mail
James Tedesco
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Readys Mail
James Tedesco
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs