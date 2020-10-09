James Tedesco's Contract Negotiations At The Sydney Roosters Come To A Screeching Halt

Just four weeks ago James Tedesco has all but signed a monster 5-year $6-Million dollar lifetime deal with the Sydney Roosters.

Tedesco was set to join Daly Cherry-Evans & David Fifita as the game's highest-paid players but it seems as though negotiations have come to a halt.

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour on Thursday night with all the details.

Ready also provided the latest update on Cameron Smith's plans beyond this season, which the Storm are 99% sure is not with them; hear the full chat below.