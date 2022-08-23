James Webb Telescope Captures “Remarkable” Images Of Jupiter’s Aurora

NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured new images of Jupiter ahead of Artemis' rocket launch to the moon.

Picturing Jupiter's impressive northern and southern lights, giant storms and swirling polar haze, the latest images from the James Webb telescope hopes to give scientists more clues to the workings of Jupiter’s inner life.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Professor Imke de Pater.

“It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” she said.

Two images released on Monday of the solar system's biggest planet, show its auroras around the poles, as well as Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth.

Artificially coloured in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, the infrared images according to the US-French research team, make the features stand out.

The team will also study "Jupiter's cloud layers, winds, composition, auroral activity, and temperature structure," and map the surfaces and atmospheres of Jovian moons and Ganymede.

The release of the latest images from the James Webb Telescope comes ahead of NASA's new moon rocket maiden flight scheduled for August 29.

