Jamie Oliver's Ministry Of Food Rolls Into Sarina This Week!

Jamie’s Ministry of Food have rolled into town, and have landed in Sarina for the week.

Siobhan Boyle, CEO of The Good Foundation (facilitators of Jamie’s Ministry of Food), said the team was thrilled to be returning to Central Queensland. “The Sarina and Mackay communities have always shown great enthusiasm and passion for Jamie’s Ministry of Food. Our program ultimately seeks to keep cooking skills alive, inspire life-long healthy habits and of course create plenty of delicious food utilising fresh seasonal ingredients,” Siobhan said.



“Over 5 weeks, our program will teach participants aged 12 and up the basics of food, nutrition and cooking, as well as some of Jamie’s special tips and tricks! Participants will learn how to make meals from scratch, by baking, grilling, sautéing, boiling and roasting fresh ingredients,” said Siobhan.



With funding contribution from the Queensland Government and with the support of Health and Wellbeing Queensland, Jamie’s Ministry of Food is committed to improving the nutritional education and cooking skills

for locals and priority groups.

Mayor Greg Williamson said council was proud to be able to work with funding partner North Queensland Primary Health Network (NQPHN) to bring the program to our region. “It’s tremendous that 19,000 Queenslanders have already participated in a Jamie’s Ministry of Food program

and residents in our region will now have the chance to take part,” Mayor Williamson said.



“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to make simple changes in the kitchen to create a healthier lifestyle,” he said.



The details of the upcoming programs are as follows:



Sarina

Bob Wood Cultural Hall, 65 Broad Street, Sarina

Monday 1 February - Friday 5 March

10am, 1pm, 4pm and 6:30pm timeslots available

Mackay

CQ University, 90 - 92 Sydney St, Mackay

Friday 12 March - Monday 19 April

10am, 1pm, 4pm and 6:30pm timeslots available

For more information and to book participants can click here

Jay and Dave are no strangers to the Ministry Of Food Van! They cooked up a storm in 2018!