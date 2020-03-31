Jamiroquai's Jay Kay Takes Bowie's Let's Dance To A Whole New Lockdown Level

Clearly, the idea of a lockdown is getting a bit too much for people, if this clip is anything to go by.

Jamiroquai's Jay Kay has taken the classic Bowie song Let's Dance and has, well, done this.

WATCH:

It's a bit different to what some other musos for example. As we reported earlier, Brian May and Taylor Hawkins are dishing out music lessons, so there's that as well.

It's not the original, but how could it be? What a classic!

WATCH:

Whatever gets us through this crappy time, we say!

