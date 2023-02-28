Japanese Encephalitis Virus Is More Common In Victoria, Experts Say

Deadly Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is more infectious in the Victoria region than the government previously anticipated, according to the Australian Department of Health.

JEV is spread through mosquito bites and is endemic to parts of Asia and the Torres Strait region of Australia.

JEV has also been detected in mainland Australia in humans, animals and mosquitos.

A previous survey on the widespread JEV across Victoria revealed that 13 people had been infected during the last mosquito breeding season from November to April.

While a new survey of 800 people in northern Victoria, conducted through questionnaires and blood samples, has indicated more people in the community may have endured a JEV infection.

The result shows that about one in 30 people are asymptomatic with the virus, an equivalent to a minimum of 26 infection cases.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Associate Professor Deborah Friedman said the discovery of more affected cases reflects the potential risk towards the Victorian community.

“Wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, use insect repellents, clear stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoid the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn,” Dr Friedman said.

So far, Victoria has recorded one case of JEV this mosquito season.

Victoria’s health department has expanded free JEV vaccine eligibility to the following areas: Greater Bendigo, Northern Grampians, Hindmarsh, Horsham, Buloke, Yarriambiack and West Wimmera.

