Jarman Impey On The Hawks Coming Up Against Isaac Smith

Grudge matches don't come much bigger than Hawthorn v Geelong, but this year's clash has some extra spice added to it with Isaac Smith moving down the coast!

Hawthorn defender Jarman Impey joined Triple M this morning to talk about coming up against Smith in the blue & white hoops.

Impey had a laugh that the Hawks boys are keen to get stuck into their old mate.

"I tell you what, there will be a few of his friends (who) will probably line him up if we get the opportunity!"

"(And) tell him 'what the hell are you doing at Geelong mate'," Impey said.

"It's gonna be a fun game, and he's gonna be up and about.

"There's going to be plenty of chirp, so it's going to be exciting to come up against good old Isaac Smith."

The Hawks face the Cats on Easter Monday!

