Jarrad Grant Chats To The Saturday Rub About Copping The Nickname Microphone Head

One of Triple M Footy’s favourite sons, Jarrad Grant, joined the Saturday Rub today and addressed the time they christened him with the nickname Microphone Head.

“I was pretty blunt in that interview towards the boys, but I’ve lightened up a little bit in my years,” Spindleshanks himself told us.

“Look, the Microphone tag stuck, and I’ve even got a horse running at the moment with the Microphone name.”

Grant said the nickname took off around the club.

“Yeah, Bob Murphy cottoned on to it pretty quickly,” he said

“Most of the boys down there take after him, so couldn’t get away with anything down there.

“But all fun and games, and it’s obviously given me a bit of a cult following, and still to the day I know the Triple M boys down there have got a post up about me every month, so you know what? It’s all good to have a laugh!”

The full interview with Microphone Head also involved a chat about the time he was stung by a stingray, when he kicked six on Michael Hurley and him giving as good as he cops from the boys!

