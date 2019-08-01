Jarrad McVeigh Announces His Retirement

After 324 AFL games, Jarrad McVeigh will hang up the boots at the end of the 2019 season.

McVeigh, Sydney's co-captain from 2011 to 2016 and co-led their premiership side alongside Adam Goodes in 2012, will retire at the end of the season, telling his teammates this morning.

“I was very fortunate to arrive at the club at the same time that a young curly haired Jarrad McVeigh was first drafted," John Longmire said.

"To see him develop from a young player with talent into an elite AFL player and leader, has been a great privilege.

“Jarrad has displayed the very best qualities that you could ever wish for in a player – he’s talented, a fierce competitor, selfless, a great decision maker, strong leader, elite trainer, has first-class football knowledge and he’s a fantastic teammate. Not to mention he’s a wonderful husband and loving dad.

