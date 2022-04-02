Jarrod Wallace Gives A Big Indication About His NRL Club Future

On The Saturday Scrum

Article heading image for Jarrod Wallace Gives A Big Indication About His NRL Club Future

Getty Images

The Gold Coast Titans' Jarrod Wallace has given a big indication surrounding his future, with recent reports suggesting the out-of-contract prop could be headed to the Redcliffe Dolphins when they become the NRL's 17th franchise in 2023.

Wallace spoke to the boys on The Saturday Scrum after the Titans' 8-6 win over the Wests Tigers on Thursday night. 

Listen to the full interview on The Saturday Scrum:

2 April 2022

Saturday Scrum
Gold Coast Titans
Redcliffe Dolphins
Jarrod Wallace
Listen Live!
Saturday Scrum
Gold Coast Titans
Redcliffe Dolphins
Jarrod Wallace
Saturday Scrum
Gold Coast Titans
Redcliffe Dolphins
Jarrod Wallace
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs