Jarrod Witts Has Won His First Best & Fairest

Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts has taken out the club best & fairest, with David Swallow and Darcy Macpherson rounding out the top three.

The former Magpie had a career best season, playing all 22 games and winning 1008 hitouts, an all-time record.

26 year-old Witts won the award comfortably, polling 553 votes, a cool 136 more than second-placed Swallow.

Other award winners on the night included David Swallow and Touk Miller being named as joint recipients of the Players' Player Award and Charlie Ballard taking out the Emerging Player Award for best young player at the club.

