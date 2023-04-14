Jarryd Hayne Denied Bail In Lead Up To Sentencing On Rape Charges

NRL star Jarryd Hayne has had his application for bail in the lead up to his sentencing over rape charges denied.

Hayne had previously been released on bail after being found guilty on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent earlier this month with the judge agreeing that Hayne would be “vulnerable” while in custody.

The 35-year-old has since had his bail privileges revoked ahead of his sentencing on May 8.

Justice Richard Button on Friday said that Hayne’s imprisonment was “inevitable”.

"It is proven that Mr Hayne is a man who sexually assaulted a woman,” he said.

Hayne’s defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC suggested that Hayne be regarded with “exceptional” circumstances due to the NRL players celebrity status.

Ms Cunneen requested Hayne be remanded under special protection rather than remanded with other prisoners.

Cunneen claimed that the publicity surrounding the trial and the subsequent social media frenzy in response to the rape charges is likely to become available to other prisoners.

Despite Cunneen’s requests for continued bail, the judge found that the publicity of the trial does not warrant he be released on bail.

"If Mr Hayne should otherwise be in custody, that circumstance should hardly stand in the way of it," the judge said.

Hayne is set to be held at Silverwater Prison until sentencing on May 8.

