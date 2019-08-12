Jarryd Roughead Announces His Retirement

Jarryd Roughead will call time on his AFL career at the end of the season.

“I’ve had an amazing 15-year journey with the Hawthorn Football Club,” he told Hawthorn's website.

“I am content with everything I have achieved in my career to date and I know it’s the right time for myself, my family and the club.

“To play this great game for such a long time and to have experienced success like we have is something I’ll never take for granted.

“I want to thank everyone at the Hawthorn Football Club for supporting me through all the highs and lows. The bonds and friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.

“And lastly, a big thank you to the Hawthorn members and supporters. It’s been an incredibly humbling experience playing in front of you for all these years.”