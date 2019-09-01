Jarryd Roughead Set To Join St Kilda In Off-Field Role

It is being reported that St Kilda has won the race to secure Jarryd Roughead's off-field services for 2020 and beyond.

The former Hawthorn champion bowed out of the game after kicking six goals in his farewell game against the Gold Coast Suns just two weeks ago.

Roughead was being hotly chased by a number of clubs, but Tom Browne says that St Kilda are the club that have won him over, with the four-time premiership player signing a three-year deal.

"He will have a key, broad role in the football department, across list management, leadership, working with key position players and the coaches."

