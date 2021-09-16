Jars Outlines Areas Brad Scott Must Address In His New Footy Ops Role

Triple M Adelaide's Rush Hour hosts Bernie Vince and Andrew Jarman spoke on the AFL's appointment of Brad Scott as the new head of footy operations.

Taking over from Steve Hocking, Scott will be tasked with adjusting an array of rules and specifics involved in game day adjudication.

Vince believes the appointment of Scott will benefit the league's operations.

"I think he'll be good for it, needs someone like that to take over. Someone that's not going to be pushed around or bullied into things. He'll do it his way."

Jars outlined the three areas that need attention, starting with the MRO's decision making.

"Brad Scott needs to sit down and have a real good look at the landscape of AFL football moving forward.." Jars explained.

The discussion then turned to the capping on bench rotations, and the general understanding of the game's officiating.

"The holding the ball, the deliberate out of bounds .. do the umpires have to nominate the rucks? Do you bring back the third man?"

Vince explained that more clarity should be provided for the umpires, with uncertainty around particular incidents.

"I think he needs to look at making it easier for umpires.." Vince said. "I don't even know all the rules properly .. I think we need to simplify it for umpires."

