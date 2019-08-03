Jars Will Captain The All Stars At The EJ Whitten Legends Game

an hour ago

Triple M Footy Newsroom

Image: AAP

Triple M’s own Andrew Jarman will captain the All Stars at this year’s EJ Whitten game.

Jars addressed it on the Rush Hour.

Jars appeared in the Adelaide Advertiser wearing an Allies guernsey with red face paint and a kilt for some reason:

 

Image: News Corp/Tom Huntley

The All Stars take on Victoria — captained by Brendan Fevola — at AAMI Park in Melbourne in a game of AFLX on August 30.

