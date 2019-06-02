Jason Aldean Celebrates 22nd #1

Photo Credit: Ed Rode

ACM “Artist of the Decade” Jason Aldean celebrated the accomplishments of his 22nd career No. One single “Girl Like You” alongside its writers Jaron Boyer, Josh Mirenda and Michael Tyler at Nashville’s Diskin Cider on the 23rd of May.

The celebratory event hosted by ASCAP, SESAC and Broken Bow Records, friends, family and teammates lauded the third consecutive chart-topper from Aldean’s record-breaking eighth studio album REARVIEW TOWN (Broken Bow Records).

Jason is known for “his unique brand of Country music” (Billboard) as the “the R&B-flavored” (Variety) track follows the multi-week No. One hits “Drowns the Whiskey” and “You Make It Easy” while it precedes his current climbing single, “Rearview Town.” “Girl Like You” serves as Mirenda (ASCAP) and Tyler’s (SESAC) second No. One hit and Boyer’s (SESAC) fifth chart-topper, as all three are ASCAP and SESAC “Country Song of the Year” award-winning writers, respectively.

