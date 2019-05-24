Jason Aldean's New Baby Girl Taken to Emergency

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany have had a few sleepless nights lately with their little girl Navy.

The couple took their three-month old daughter to emergency on Monday morning after the little one’s temperature reached 104 degrees.

Navy was taken home the same day only to return to hospital on Tuesday when she again fell sick.

“Basically she had, like, a stomach bug that caused a lot of vomiting and other stuff and turned into, like, a UTI (urinary tract infection) that got infected, making her have a fever and all that kind of stuff,” Aldean told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s kinda been a crazy, rough week for her, but we finally got her with some antibiotics through an IV… so she turned a corner.”

The baby returned home from the hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brittany has revealed the couple’s second child has been struggling with health issues since birth, telling Instagram followers Navy contracted a respiratory syncytial virus. Her breastmilk also upset the baby’s stomach, so she no longer breastfeeds.

