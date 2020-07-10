Jason Dunstall & Craig Kelly Re-Live The 'Pinchgate' Incident

Two of the fiercest competitors in the 90's Jason Dunstall & Craig Kelly re-lived their most controversial battle from 1995.

25 years on, the pair came together to discuss exactly what went down and how they both remember the incident.

Dunstall revealed how frustrated he was and what saved Kelly from copping a whack!

LISTEN HERE:

It has come full circle in the last 25 years, they revealed that they are now mates and play golf together.

Catch the best bits from the Friday Huddle: