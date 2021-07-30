Jason Dunstall On Alastair Clarkson Stepping Down As Hawthorn Coach

The Hawthorn footy club revealed a major news story within the AFL world, with Alastair Clarkson announcing he will coach his final season before the handover to Sam Mitchell.

The Friday Huddle team - in particular Hawks legend Jason Dunstall - discussed how the developing situation transpired.

"Bottom line, I think it's been really poorly handled," Dunstall said. 

"It's become a bit of an embarrassment the way they've handled it.

"If you're going to rip the bandaid off, rip it off."

Triple M's news breaker Damian Barrett, ex-footballers Nathan Brown, Daisy Thomas and long-time Hawks supporter Mark Howard provided their own analysis.

"Only time will tell whether Mitchell is going to be a great coach for the club, and I hope he is."

