Jason Dunstall Targets Billy Brownless In The First Edition Of 'Chief's Slaughterhouse'

Jason Dunstall has dealt with a major talking point that came out of Round 3 in a new 'Chief's Slaughterhouse' segment on The Friday Huddle.

Following some remarkable antics from Billy Brownless, taunting Hawks president Jeff Kennett in the late stages of the Easter Monday clash, Chief has decided to take matters into his own hands.

"People need to have a look at themselves!" Chief remarked.

LISTEN HERE:

We then had a surprise caller join the Friday Huddle, as Blair Brownless spoke about his side of the story which saw two blokes quite happy with their own work!

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy!