Jason Gillespie Explains Why Big Names Like Andre Russell Didn't Get Picked Up In The BBL Draft

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason 'Dizzy' Gillespie joined The Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars after the first ever BBL Draft.

Strikers picked up Rashid Khan, Colin de Grandhomme and Adam Hose, three exciting prospects that Gillespie believes perfectly compliment their existing roster, along with big new domestic signings like Chris Lynn.

"We're really happy with the result" smiled Gillespie, who explained how de Grandhomme is "that batter in the middle who can offer some overs so that's where he fits in." Plus he "...has a mullet so he was always getting a gig!"

Dizzy also talked about why none of the biggest names being touted ahead of the BBL Draft, like Faf du Plessis or Andre Russell, were snapped up and what Cricket Australia and the broadcasters may need to talk about given the challenges of availability and the Big Bash schedule. "It's something for CA and the broadcasters to discuss"

Listen to the full chat with Dizzy, including hanging shit on Greg Blewett for playing too much golf, here:

Keep listening in to The Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars every weekday 4-6pm on 104.7 Triple M Adelaide or anytime you like on the LiSTNR App where you can also catch live commentary and on demand shows from Triple M Cricket.