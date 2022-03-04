Jason Gregory Burdon Sentenced To 15 Years Following Prison Escape

The man who managed to escape from Adelaide Remand Centre back in 2020 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jason Gregory Burdon escaped from Adelaide Remand Centre by climbing on top of two milk crates inside the bathrooms of the prison, breaking into the ceiling and pushing out an outer metal air vent before using a chef’s shirt as a rope to scale down the outside wall of the prison.

The 34-year-old “career criminal” escaped the prison to get his hands-on methamphetamines before being captured by police two days later.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Judge Simon Stretton told the court during sentencing this was not the first time Mr Burdon had escaped from custody.

"This is a particularly serious example of escaping from legal custody given the very serious offending for which you were on remand and that you escaped by physically breaking out of a prison," he said.

Mr Burdon taken into custody for breaching his bail at the time of his escape.

Back in August of 2020, Mr Burdon had been released on bail under home detention requirements without electronic monitoring.

During his time on bail, he broke into a number of homes across Adelaide taking jewellery, cars, handbags, passports and number plates.

Mr Burdon is also believed to have assaulted a number of people.

Police found Burdon at Mawson Lakes inside of a roof cavity along with hundreds of pieces of stolen property.

Judge Stretton said Mr Burdon’s time on home detention would not be counted toward his current sentencing.

"For obvious reasons, it's inappropriate to give you any credit for the time you have spent on home detention bail," Judge Stretton said.

"Considering that you entirely ignored the requirement to be at home and utilised the time predominantly, if not wholly, for the purposes of committing further serious crime.

"Your conduct represents a protracted, relentless and appalling course of offending, primarily against a series of completely innocent members of the public.”

Judge Stretton sentenced Mr Burdon to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole for 12 years.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.