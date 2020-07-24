Jason Johannisen On Billy Gowers’ Late Turnover Against Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs half back Jason Johannisen joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and talked us through the piece of play on everyone’s mind this morning — Billy Gowers’ turnover in the corridor late in the Dogs’ win over Gold Coast.
“Billy, obviously, just another learning thing for us, for him and probably for us as a team,” Johannisen said.
“Our defensive structure behind that was pretty solid and I think Bont (captain Marcus Bontempelli) took a nice intercept mark straight after that play.”
Ed said that Billy wasn’t the only person who’d done some learning last night.
“Guess what, JJ,” he said.
“Darc’s kids learnt a few new words last night when that happened!”
