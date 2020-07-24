Jason Johannisen On Billy Gowers’ Late Turnover Against Gold Coast

Article heading image for Jason Johannisen On Billy Gowers’ Late Turnover Against Gold Coast

Image: Fox Footy

Western Bulldogs half back Jason Johannisen joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and talked us through the piece of play on everyone’s mind this morning — Billy Gowers’ turnover in the corridor late in the Dogs’ win over Gold Coast.

“Billy, obviously, just another learning thing for us, for him and probably for us as a team,” Johannisen said.

“Our defensive structure behind that was pretty solid and I think Bont (captain Marcus Bontempelli) took a nice intercept mark straight after that play.”

Watch the play — including Bont’s mark — late in this video:

Ed said that Billy wasn’t the only person who’d done some learning last night.

“Guess what, JJ,” he said.

“Darc’s kids learnt a few new words last night when that happened!”

