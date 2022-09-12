Jason Roberts Acquitted Of 1998 Police Murders

Jason Roberts has been released from prison after being acquitted of the murders of two police officers in 1998.

Roberts has been sentenced to time-served over his participation in 10 robberies with the help of his former girlfriend’s father Bandai Debs.

The 42-year-old has spent 22 years behind bars after being convicted of the 2002 murders of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller at Moorabbin in 1998.

Roberts was granted a retrial after presenting of evidence that police malpractice helped to convict him of the 2002 murders.

During the three-month retrial, Roberts plead guilty to 10 armed robberies but continued to deny having any part in the murder of the two police officers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Roberts applied for bail and reappeared in the Supreme Court to hear an impact statement from a store clerk, before being sentenced to six years and six months in prison, time served for his part in the robberies.

During sentencing, Justice Stephen Kaye referenced the several impact statements given throughout the trial.

"Those statements describe the profound and enduring trauma which was caused to them as a result of your criminal conduct," he said.

"The targets in the armed robberies were small businesses which you robbed of their hard-earned takings." - Justice Stephen Kaye

Roberts was originally convicted of the murders of Sergeant Silk and Senior Constable Miller in 1998.

The officers had been staking out a restaurant which they believed was likely to be the next target of an armed robbery.

The officers then followed a vehicle down Cochranes Road before forcing it to pull over.

An exchange between the officers and the occupant of the vehicle is believed to have taken place before the officers were shot and killed.

Debs has claimed that Roberts was with him when the shooting took place, a fact which Roberts denied on the witness stand.

"I had a couple of drinks with dinner and I had my 18th that was the following week," Roberts said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.