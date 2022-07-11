Jason Roberts Found Not Guilty Of 1998 Police Murders

Jason Roberts has been found not guilty by a new jury for the murders of two police officers after almost twenty years behind bars.

Following a four-month trial, a jury has found Jason Roberts not guilty of the murders of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller.

The jury gave their verdict in the Victoria Supreme Court this morning after being sequestered over the weekend for deliberation.

Roberts was arrested alongside Bandali Debs for the murders of the two officers in 1998.

Bandali Debs is currently serving a life sentence while Roberts was sentenced to 35 years behind bars in 2003.

Senior Constable Miller and Sergeant Silk were ambushed and murdered while staking out to suspects in a robbery on August 16, 1998.

A new trial for Roberts was put forward following an investigation into police corruption by Ibac.

Jason Roberts has since been released from custody.

