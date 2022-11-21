Java Earthquake: Death Toll Rises, Victims Mostly Children

More than 160 people have been killed, many of them children, in a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's West Java province.

The earthquake struck near the town of Cianjur, about 75 kilometres south-east of the capital, Jakarta, leaving more than 13,000 people displaced, according to West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

Tragically the majority of those killed in the disaster were public school students who were taking Islamic lessons after school, the governor said.

The tally of injured people reported on Tuesday morning was around 326, with many taken to hospital, while others were treated in the streets.

Speaking to local media, Governor Kamil said of those people injured, "most of them sustained fractures from being crushed in ruins".

There are reports that many remain trapped under collapsed buildings, with rescue teams sifting through the debris looking for survivors.

The Governor said officials were "under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time".

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) have estimated more than 2,200 homes had been damaged by the quake.