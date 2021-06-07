Jay And Dave Host The "Heart To Heart" Lunch This Saturday For The Ronald McDonald Family Room At Mackay Base Hospital

Get Your Tickets Here

Ronald McDonald House Charities North Queensland 

The Ronald McDonald House Charities North Australia bring you the Heart to Heart Long Lunch.

Saturday the 12th June 11am – 3pm at Northern beaches bowls club!

We will be raising funds for the Ronald McDonald Family Room at the Mackay Base Hospital.

There will be Auctions, Raffles, Lucky door prize and live entertainment.

Triple M’s Breakfast Duo Jay and Dave will be MC’ing at the event

Tickets are $65.00 each - purchase HERE

