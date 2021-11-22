Jay and Dave Launch Wild Cat This Friday With A LIVE Outside Broadcast With Your Chance To WIN A Cruise Worth Over $5K

- NewsJay and Dave Launch Wild Cat This Friday With A LIVE Outside Broadcast With Your Chance To WIN A Cruise Worth Over $5K
See You There!
Join Jay and Dave this Friday, 26th of November as they Broadcast LIVE from 6 - 9am at the Mackay Marina for the launch of "Wild Cat Adventures"
WIN a 1 x Private Charter worth $5,999 (40 guests) Enter HERE
What you need to know:
- Wild Cat is a Brand new custom-built vessel for the Mackay conditions
- An all-inclusive full-day tour starting on 1st December
- On-board licensed bar for cold drinks
- Great price: Price: A $179 C: $149 (Child between 4-12yrs) Family Package $599
- Discover secluded beaches on one of the many islands
- Experienced and knowledgeable crew members to keep you safe and informed
Feel peace of mind that you are traveling on a Climate Action Leading tour
Wildcat Mackay also offers exceptional private charters for school excursions and EDU-Tourism experiences for all ages