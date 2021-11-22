Jay and Dave Launch Wild Cat This Friday With A LIVE Outside Broadcast With Your Chance To WIN A Cruise Worth Over $5K

Join Jay and Dave this Friday, 26th of November as they Broadcast LIVE from 6 - 9am at the Mackay Marina for the launch of "Wild Cat Adventures"

WIN a 1 x Private Charter worth $5,999 (40 guests) Enter HERE

What you need to know:

Wild Cat is a Brand new custom-built vessel for the Mackay conditions

An all-inclusive full-day tour starting on 1 st December

December On-board licensed bar for cold drinks

Great price: Price: A $179 C: $149 (Child between 4-12yrs) Family Package $599

Discover secluded beaches on one of the many islands

Experienced and knowledgeable crew members to keep you safe and informed

Feel peace of mind that you are traveling on a Climate Action Leading tour

Wildcat Mackay also offers exceptional private charters for school excursions and EDU-Tourism experiences for all ages