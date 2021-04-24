Jay and Joey On Carlton's Style Of Play And Player Development

Jay Clark asked Joey for his thoughts on Carlton's start to the season, the John Worsfold appointment and development of youngsters.

The pressure has built on the Blues after not an inability to compete with Port Adelaide last week.

"What on earth is Carlton's brand of football?" Clark asked.

"For me, it is off the back of their ball movement. Defensively, they are not anywhere near as rock solid as other teams in the competition off turnover." Montagna replied.

"It's hard to see how they're going to get that internal growth." Joey said on Carlton's recent form.

