Jay Clark And Joey Montagna Explain What Essendon Need To Do To Contend For A Flag In The Near Future

Jay Clark and Joey Montagna explained what Essendon need to do to contend for a flag in the near future on their show Dead Set Legends with Emma Freedman this morning.

“They’re at a really interesting predicament,” Jay said.

“Do they have to strip it back a bit? I don’t think so.

“I think they can keep moving forward, and clearly they’re gonna get an early pick this year, and then they’re gonna get a Joe Daniher compensation pick.

“Whether you look at trading a Fantasia as well for sort of a top 20, top 25 draft pick… you essentially could pull off a Port Adelaide where Essendon get three picks inside the top 30, whether you get a mature age key forward as part of that.

“I still think that Essendon can, after a disappointing year this year, can still rise up the ladder in 2021.”

Joey agreed that Essendon should target an established key forward in order to chase short term success.

“They’ve sort of almost got most of the parts to be pushing for 2021, 2022,” he said.

“I think they need a key forward who’s already shown a bit, that he can play, someone who’s got some years under his belt.”

Joey said he’d “consider” Ben Brown if he were Essendon.

“I think he’s a late first round, early second round pick,” he said about Brown’s worth.

“Somewhere between 15 and 25 I think he is.

“I know you said Fantasia as trade bait, I’m thinking someone more like a Devon Smith or Anthony Tipungwuti, who are both 27 years of age, they’re pressure players, good players, a goal a game, other clubs might really wanna get someone, you hear the Western Bulldogs are really craving a small forward — they might give up a first round pick for one of those players.”

