Jay Clark And Joey Montagna On The Players Hawthorn Could Consider Trading To Accelerate A Rebuild

Jay Clark and Joey Montagna discussed the players Hawthorn could consider trading in order to accelerate their rebuild on Dead Set Legends this morning.

“What will be fascinating for me is if clubs come for a (Jack) Gunston or a Luke (Breust),” Jay-Z said.

“Like if you’re Collingwood, and you’re having the connection issues, do you look at a Gunston or a Bruest?”

Joey said that the Hawks should consider all options.

“You have to if you’re Hawthorn,” he said.

“You have to be open to anything to help build your list.”

Joey said they would both provide plenty of value to a team in the premiership window.

“They’re 29, they’ve still got three years of footy in them,” he said.

“If I was a club in the window, like a Collingwood that just needs some more connection, I’d be giving up my first round pick for Gunston.

“Your first pick for Collingwood’s gonna be in the teens, it’s not a top 10 pick.”

