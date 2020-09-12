Jay Clark And Joey Montagna On Whether Geelong Should Go For Jack Viney Or Brad Crouch

Jay Clark and Joey Montagna debated whether Geelong should attempt to bring in free agents Jack Viney from Melbourne or Brad Crouch from Adelaide this year.

“I think there’s a little bit of a gap between the two,” Joey said on his and Jay’s show Dead Set Legends with Emma Freedman.

“I think Brad Crouch is the better footballer… if I had the choice, I’d prefer Brad Crouch.”

Joey explained that he feels Crouch has a higher ceiling to reach than Viney.

“He wins more of the ball, he’s got a little bit more polish, a better size,” Joey said.

‘Jack Viney, terrific, as honest as they come, as tough as they come… [but] I think Brad Crouch is the better footballer.

“He’s got an All-Australian ceiling, I don’t think Viney’s quite got that level of All-Australian in him.”

