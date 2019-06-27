Jay Clark Believes Brodie Grundy Is Seeking a Longer-Term Deal At Collingwood

Clark told Triple M Footy.

Tom Beers

3 hours ago

Tom Beers

Article heading image for Jay Clark Believes Brodie Grundy Is Seeking a Longer-Term Deal At Collingwood

AAP

Jay Clark has provided an update on Brodie Grundy's contract negotiations with Collingwood. 

Grundy is out of contract at the end of next season and will be a highly sought after free agent. 

Clark believes Grundy is after a longer term deal than what Collingwood has offered him. 

LISTEN HERE: 

"He's probably one of the top 3-5 most influential players in the competition," Clark said.

"He is worth say 1.2-1.3 million dollars a year.

"Collingwood have tried to sign him up on a shorter term deal - a two year deal, (or) three year deal.

"Brodie clearly wants a six or seven year blockbuster deal."

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs