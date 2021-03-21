Jay Clark believes Dangerfield Will Be Sent Straight To Tribunal

Jay Clark believes Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield will face multiple weeks for his hit on Adelaide's Jake Kelly.

"I think he's off straight to the tribunal." Clark said.

Clark mentioned that the medical report of Kelly's head injury will play a factor in the decision, and fellow Sunday Rub member Wayne Carey agrees.

"The fact that he got carried off on a stretcher, then [Dangerfield] is clearly in trouble." Wayne Carey

Ross Lyon said that the rule around head knocks has changed over the years, but now the players must be protected.

"My understanding is they've retightened it, if you elect to bump and you cause damage, you're done." Lyon said.

