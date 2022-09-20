Jay Clark Breaks Down The Damning Allegations Levelled At Hawthorn

Jay Clark has given Triple M the latest news on the breaking story first reported by the ABC, with damning allegations levelled at the Hawthorn Football Club.

Hawthorn is facing serious allegations stemming from an external review conducted in respect to First Nations players and staff during the era in which Alastair Clarkson was coach of the Club.

Jay gave us important details, and read out a statement from the Football Club provided to him this morning.

“Earlier this year, the Hawthorn Football Club engaged external First Nations consultants to liaise with current and former First Nations players and staff to learn more about their experience at the club.

"This important work has raised disturbing historical allegations that require further investigation. Upon learning of these allegations the Club immediately engaged the AFL Integrity, as is appropriate.

"The Club will continue to provide support to those who have participated in this process, their wellbeing remains our priority. While the process indicated the current environment at the Club is culturally safe, it also recommended some the Club’s current First Nations training and development programs continue to be strengthened.

"The Club places the best interests and welfare of our players and staff as our number-one priority. Given the matters raised are confidential, the Club will not provide any further comment at this time.”

