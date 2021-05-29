Jay Clark Brings The Latest On Potential Fixture Changes

Jay Clark explains that the AFL are bracing for more fixture changes in the coming days, as the Victorian government seeks to contain exposure sites and case numbers.

"Travis Auld and the crew have been working around the clock." Clark said.

The AFL are considering several options, with changes expected to come for round 12. All of Gold Coast, North, Port, Hawthorn, Geelong and GWS have the bye - while other team's await further directions. The expectation is that empty stadiums in Victoria won't be used.

Tasmania will come up in conversation, having the chance to open their borders in preparation of fixture reshuffling, "that's an opportunity for them which the AFL would like to explore".

"At this stage, the AFL are saying that long-term hubs won't be required so long as the case numbers drop or stay really low over the next week or so."

